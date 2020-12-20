Gov’t intensifies Efforts to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to vulnerable people in Tigray

Addis Ababa, December 20/2020(ENA) The government has intensified its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people affected during the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State, Humanitarian Assistance Support Coordinator in Tigray Regional State, Saba Gebremariam said.



Saba told ENA that the government has been demonstrating its commitment to help the affected communities in the region by swiftly providing the necessary humanitarian assistances.

After the conclusion of the law enforcement operation in the region, the government has been actively working in collaboration with relevant agencies to extend humanitarian assistance to those in need of emergency aid, she said.

The humanitarian assistance is being distributed in an organized manner focusing on individuals and families that need priority for emergency support, especially those who are in shelters, according to Saba.

In this regard, some 80,000 citizens have already been identified in Mekelle city. she said, adding efforts are also being made to swiftly deliver assistances for them.

“Now we have about 100,000 quintals of wheat in the stores. We have been distributing this for people who dearly need the support,” she added.

She also mentioned the challenges that the ongoing humanitarian assistance operation is facing due to lack of infrastructures and other essential services that were damaged by the TPLF Junta in the region.

However, the government is making its level best to rebuild the damaged infrastructures, she said.

Other humanitarian agencies have also been engaged in providing emergency supports to the affected communities in the region, it was indicated.