Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Confers with Leaders of East African Countries

Addis Ababa, December 20/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today held bilateral discussions with leaders of East African Countries in Djibouti.

﻿Abiy held bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, President of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, and Vice President of SouthSudan, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior.

The leaders are participating in the 38th extraordinary summit of the Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government that is currently underway in Djibouti.

Prime Minister Abiy after his bilateral discussions with the leaders of the region, he has also held consultation together with the presidents of Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti.

Prime Minister Abiy twitted that “I am glad as leaders we can come around the table and discuss pressing issues in our region.”

“The strength of stability in our region is based on cooperation for growth and development,” he added.

Prime Minister Abiy is in Djibouti leading a high level Ethiopian government delegation that comprises of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonen and other high ranking government officials.

The summit is expected to discuss on issues of peace and security as well as on measures to tackle the COVID -19 pandemic in the continent.