Ethiopians in U.S Provide Over 1 Mln USD to Help COVID-19 Mitigating Efforts

Addis Ababa, December 20/2020(ENA) Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin residing in the United States have provided over one Million US dollars to help efforts being underway in the country to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Ethiopian ambassador to US, Fisum Arga.



The Ambassador extended his appreciation to the Diaspora community for their concerted support to the ongoing efforts to minimize the impact of the pandemic in the country.

“We are grateful for your support to fight COVID19 in Ethiopia. Our unity in responding to COVID19 is inspiring. We are honored by the number of people who have donated. Your gift also helped us raise a record-breaking 1,000,000 USD,” the Ambassador twitted.

He expressed his hope that the cooperation will be repeated in the Great Ethiopian Grand Renaissance dam (GERD).

The support is obtained from 1,500 Ethiopians and Ethiopian Origin residing in the USA, Fisum said.