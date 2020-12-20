Residents Vow to Work with Gov’t Restore Peace, Stability in Tigray

Addis Ababa, December 20/2020(ENA)Residents of Shire and Adi Daero towns of Tigray region have expressed their readiness to stand firm with the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and the Interim Administration to restore peace and stability in the region.



It is to be recalled that Ethiopian defense force conducted a law enforcement operation in Tigray region following the heinous acts orchestrated by the TPLF Junta on the national defense force northern command.

Since the operation has now been completed, the government of Ethiopia is engaged in ensuring the peace and stability of the region besides its activities to rebuild infrastructures damaged by forces of the Junta and bring the criminals to justice.

They also said that the defense forces have been engaged in various social and development activities to help the people of Tigray.

Stating that members of the national defense force in Tigray region has been tied with marriages and family bondage with the people of Tigray, they denounced the attack by the TPLF Junta on its northern command.

“The army here have established their families. Many have engaged here and had children. Built house of their own. In general we used to live together. But I am disappointed by the incident on our army,” Agedem Semu from Adi Daero said.

The residents further added that they are ready to collaborate with the defense force and the Interim Administration of Tigray in the effort to restore peace so as to bring normalcy across the region.

They fled their home due to the misinformation that had been disseminated by the TPLF Junta, the residents said, but currently several displaced people have been returning to their home despite some are still left behind including children and mothers, they added.

Neima Mesud who reside in a temporary shelter in Shire on her part said since peace has to be the first priority, “I will actively work with the government to ensure peace in the region.:

“What we want now is peace. When peace is ensured, we all can stand together for nation building efforts,” she said.

“I am committed to stand together with the government to enforce law in the region. with my two children who are a university students, I will do what ever it cost to help the country,” Aydagn Kifle another resident affirmed.

They also expressed their readiness to convince others who are still in forests to return home as reliable peace is being restored in the region.

The residents urged all Ethiopians to strengthen their unity irrespective of their identity to ensure the peace and prosperity of the country.