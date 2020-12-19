Gov’t Plan to Provide Special Support for Areas Lacking Capacity, Dev’t, Says Demeke

Addis Ababa December 19/2020 (ENA) The Government of Ethiopia will prepare a 3-year plan to provide special development support for areas lacking capacity and with development gaps, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonen disclosed.

The deputy prime minister announced about the plan today at a consultative meeting organized by Ministry of Peace.

The meeting, which brought regional chief administrators and other relevant stakeholders together, discussed about the performance of the Federal Special Support Board and the challenges as well as mitigating mechanisms.

Federal Special Support Board Chairperson, Demeke Mekonen said on the occasion that a 3-year plan will be prepared to better benefit communities that need special development support.

The plan compatible with the 10-Year National Plan would be implemented effective January, 2021, he added.

In his report, Peace State Minister Seyoum Mesfin stated that the board has been encountering several challenges and limitations to effectively address the needs of several communities.

Security related problems that occur in areas where communities require support have been one of the challenges to effectively implement the plan, he added.

The failure to provide necessary support by neighboring regional states situated across the communities has also been another bottleneck, according to the state minister.

Seyoum noted that the cumulative drawback in supporting those communities has resulted in stagnation in agriculture, education, health, civil services, road and other infrastructure developments.