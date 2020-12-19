Ethiopian Ambassador, UN General Assembly 75th Session President Hold Discussion

Addis Ababa December 19/2020 (ENA) Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations, Taye Atske Selassie has conferred with Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA75), on wide-ranging issues, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They reportedly discussed current developments in Ethiopia and regional issues.

Ambassadors Taye and Bozkir further talked about the role of the African Union and other regional organizations.

Moreover, they discussed about the need to strengthen multilateral cooperation in the context of COVID-19 vaccine.