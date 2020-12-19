Mekelle City Mayor Calls on Residents to Cooperate in Restoring Peace, Stability

Addis Ababa December 19/2020 (ENA) The new Mayor of Mekelle City, Ataklti Haileslasse has called on residents to cooperate in the efforts to maintain peace and security in the city.

Briefing journalists today, mayor of the regional city said the interim administration is actively working with the National Defense Force and the Federal Police to restore peace.

According to him, 84 percent of the total 2,026 public servants in the city have reported at their work places.

The mayor noted that “there is change in the city from day to day time. Peace is restored and the overall situation is good as the residents have returned to normalcy.”

Furthermore, Ataklti stated that the administration is also working to restore peace and stability by further bringing the regional police and community police to their duties.

Following the call of the interim administration, some 167 police officers have asked to return to their duty, he said, adding that they will rejoin the force after receiving the necessary orientation.

Above all, the role of the residents is crucial in maintaining peace and security. Out of the seven sub-cities in Mekelle, youth from three sub-cities were transparently recruited to participate in keeping peace, the mayor revealed.

The interim administration is also working to provide support for youth interested to participate in keeping the city peaceful and safe, it was learned.

Ataklti stated that efforts have also been intensified to fully restore services, including banking. It is to be recalled that electricity and telecom services have been restored in Mekelle.

Ethiopian News Agency reporters in the city have witnessed some business firms and transportation functioning.

The Interim Administration of Tigray Region officially started work following the meeting of the regional cabinet and after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with military officials and the leaders on Sunday December 13, 2020.