House Expresses Commitment to Support Economic Reform, Continental Free Trade

Addis Ababa, December 19/2020(ENA)The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) expressed commitment to provide the necessary support for the successful implementation of the Home Grown Economic Reform and African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Ethiopia unveiled last year a Home-Grown Economic Reform that aims at creating more jobs, ensuring inclusive growth, and reducing poverty.

The nation has also deposited instruments of ratification of the AFCFTA to the African Union in 2019.

Established in 2018, AfCFTA aspires to deepen the economic integration of the African continent by creating a single market for goods and services.

A two-day workshop was kicked off on Friday organized to create awareness on the ongoing economic reform, AFCTA and Ethiopia’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), to members of the house.

During the occasion, speaker Tagesse Chafo said the house is devoted to the booming realization of the Home Grown Economic Reform and AfCFTA.

The speaker stressed the need to work in coordinated manner to the successful realization of these economic initiatives.

In order to effectively implement the economic reform, and continental trade agreement, the house will provide the necessary supports including revising the relevant laws of the country, Tagesse stated.

The speaker further urged to expand infrastructure development projects with neighboring countries to practically facilitate the implementation of the continental trade agreement in the region.

It was also indicated during the discussion that efforts are being underway to facilitate the speedy WTO accession.

Ethiopia has also been making the appropriate preparations aimed at enhancing its competitiveness in the world trade.