Nat’l Defense Force Resorting Peace, Security in Western Tigray

Addis Ababa December 18/2020 (ENA) The National Defense Force said that it has been engaged in resorting peace and security in western Tigray in collaboration with the community.



Fifth Mechanized Division Head of the of Northern Command, Brigadier General Mulualem Admasu told ENA that efforts are being made to stabilize towns and rural communities across western Tigray by establishing committees drawn from the residents at district and kebele levels.

Progresses have been witnessed in this regard, he said, adding that many internally displaced people who fled their homes due to the law enforcement operation in the region are now returning and farmers harvesting their crops.

“We are working to stabilize the towns and rural communities. We think that the efforts so far have been very successful as people who fled their home are returning. Things are changing after our intervention to reinstate peace and security in the region. We established various committees at Kebele and Woreda levels to expedite the peace building efforts which resulted in the return of several displaced people to their homes. Now farmers have also started harvesting their crops without fear,” Brigadier General Mulualem elaborated.

Currently, the division is highly involved in rehabilitating the displaced, it was learned.

Several members of the TPLF junta have surrendered.

According to Brigadier General Mulualem, the division has been disarming the junta forces with the view to ensuring peace and security, in collaboration with the Interim Administration of Tigray and the community.

Many of the trade routes are now open and commercial activities have also returned to normal.