Secret Fuel Depots Carrying Over 200,000 Liters Found in Tigray Regional Capital

Addis Ababa December 18/2020 (ENA) Fuel depots carrying over 200,000 liters of oil and secretly kept by the TPLF junta have been discovered in the regional capital Mekelle, the National Defense Force disclosed.

Defense Force Deputy Operations Head of the 25th Fenqil Division, Captain Yohannes Matewos said 13 fuel depots have been found in the city.

The TPLF junta put the depots out of sight and filled them with stolen fuel to use for realizing its evil deeds denying the people who faced acute shortage of oil, he added.

According to Captain Yohannes, the contribution of residents of Mekelle in exposing the whereabouts of the fuel depots was critical.

Such acts manifest the junta’s disregard for the people’s interest in order to meet its goals at all costs.