Ministry to Reward 10 Mln Birr for Information on Whereabouts of TPLF Cliques

Addis Ababa December 18/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Ministry of National Defense Force announced a reward of 10 million Birr to anyone who provides information on the whereabouts of the TPLF junta leaders.

Head of Information Department at the Ministry of National Defense Force, Lieutenant General Asrat Denero told journalists today that members of the National Defense Force and Federal Police are working in partnership to bring the junta leadership to justice as soon as possible.

Currently the TPLF junta leaders are in fugitive hiding themselves in forests and caves, he said.

However, the defense force and Federal Police have been working to hunt down leaders of the junta, he added.

In this regard, he said that anyone who provides information on the whereabouts of leaders the TPLF clique will be rewarded 10 million Birr.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian defense force conducted a law enforcement operation in Tigray region following the heinous acts orchestrated by the TPLF Junta on the national defense force Northern Command.

Since the operation has now been completed, the government of Ethiopia is engaged in ensuring the peace and stability of the region besides its activities to rebuild infrastructures damaged by forces of the Junta and bring the criminals to justice.