Intergovernmental Ethiopian-Russian Commission Holds Mid-term Review Meeting

Addis Ababa December 18/2020 (ENA) The Intergovernmental Ethiopian-Russian Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Trade Cooperation Mid-term Review meeting was held online on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions on the protocol of the 7th regular meeting of the Commission and exchanged views on the Ethiopian Russian cooperation in various fields, including Agriculture, Energy, Geology, Education, and Space Science.

Moreover, they commended to strengthen the cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce of Ethiopia and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia.

It also discussed the status of draft bilateral agreements and agreed to finalize those draft agreements for signing during the upcoming 8th regular meeting of the Commission to be held in Addis Ababa in 2021.

Education Minister, Getahun Mekuria, and Evgeniy Kiselev, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia and the Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources, co-chaired the meeting.

Russian and Ethiopian representatives outlined the importance of the Commission for the advancement of the bilateral relations of the two countries.