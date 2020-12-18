Gov’t Closely Following Ethio-Sudan Border Incident, Says PM

Addis Ababa December 18/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday said the Government of Ethiopia is closely following the incident with local militia on the Ethio-Sudan border.

“Such incidents will not break the bond between our two countries as we always use dialogue to resolve issues,” the premier twitted.

“Those fanning discord clearly do not understand the strength of our historical ties,” the prime minister added.

Neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan have long standing historical and diplomatic relations on top of economic ties.