Ethiopian Refugees in Sudan Showing Immense Interest to Return Home: UNHCR

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA) Ethiopian refugees in Sudan have been showing immense interest to return to their homeland and rebuild their lives, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The State Minister of Peace, Frealem Shibabaw, confers on Thursday with a delegation of the UNHCR.

The State Minister briefed the delegation that efforts have been made to protect innocent people during the now-concluded law enforcement process in the northern part of the country, including those in refugee camps.

Those who left their camps in fear during the operation to neighboring areas and to the capital Addis Ababa have now returned to their camps, she added.

The state minister called upon the UNHCR and other partners to continue their support as Ethiopia has demonstrated its ability to accommodate a large number of refugees.

She affirmed that the government would ensure that its citizens in Sudan return safely, voluntarily, and with dignity.

The State Minister stressed the need for a coordinated effort by all humanitarian actors to promptly respond to both refugees and internally displaced persons.

In order to attain this adequate arrangements have been made to accommodate our citizens, including setting up temporary accommodation. she stated.

Head of the UNHCR delegation, Graine Ohara, on her part said Ethiopian refugees in Sudan have been showing immense interest to return to their homeland and rebuild their lives.

She also said that the agency is ready to fully support the government, according to ministry of Peace.