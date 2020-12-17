Sihul Shire Hospital in Tigray Receives Medicines for Chronic Illnesses

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA) Ministry of Health has supplied close to 3 million Birr worth medicine for non-communicable diseases to Sihul Shire General Hospital in Tigray Region.

The hospital and other health facilities in the region are in dire need of medicine following the provocative attack of the TPLF junta and the month-long law enforcement operation in the region.

The medicines for the non-contagious chronic illnesses were handed over to Sihul Shire Hospital Medical Director, Dr. BirhaneTesfay, in Shire town.

Speaking to ENA, Dr. Birhane said the supply came at critical time as the hospital was running out of medicines, particularly medicines for diabetes.

“It is almost 40 days since the conflict started, and we have encountered lots of problems. We have been witnessing critical shortages of medicine, particularly for patients suffering from diabetes, blood pressure as well as materials like infusion and gloves. However, what we have received today from Ministry of Health will ease our problem. So we would like to thank the ministry because we have been in deep stress for the patients who have been dying due to diabetes in particular, ” he elaborated.

He added that demand for drugs has risen in Shire town, following the flow of many internally displaced people to the town.

Shire town Interim Administrator, Hagos Berhe said on his part medical supplies were scarce in Shire town and the surrounding areas, besides other humanitarian access problems.

“One of the major challenges in our town is the inadequate supply of insulin injections for diabetic persons. As this was beyond our capacity, we pleaded for support from the government and the National Defense Force here. Finally the government gave swift response. Therefore, the residents of Shire town are very grateful,” Hagos noted.

He added that the medicines will be distributed to the patients immediately.