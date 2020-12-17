Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Holds Phone Conversation with Finnish Counterpart

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA)Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnnen held a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto today.

The discussion between the ministers focused on the recently completed law enforcement operation and the latest developments in Tigray Region as well as humanitarian assistance to the needy, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Demeke commended the active engagements of Finland in education and water resources projects in Ethiopia.

Regarding the latest developments in Tigray, the deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister said the Government of Ethiopia has continued to restore telecommunication and electric power services that were disrupted by the irresponsible actions of the criminals.

The federal government is rebuilding infrastructure and working with UN agencies to provide humanitarian assistance to affected people, he noted.

Demeke further said: Although the criminal clique looted Eritrean refugee centers in Tigray, the refugees are now in safe hands with support from the Ethiopian government.

According to him, Ethiopia is ready to repatriate citizens from Sudan; and the government will screen out some refugees who have participated in the Maikadra massacre.

The deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister expressed hope that the European Union would understand the reality on the ground in Tigray.

The Union’s stand to put the federal government of Ethiopia on equal footing with the TPLF criminal clique is regrettable, he pointed out.

The discussion between the two ministers also included the current status of the AU-led GERD negotiation, which is on the right track, plans on the post-COVID period, and distribution of vaccination to the virus, it was learned.