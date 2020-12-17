France Will Strengthen Comprehensive Relationship with Ethiopia, Says Ambassador

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA) French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Rémi Maréchaux said he will work to further consolidate the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador held discussion with Ahmed Mohammed, Deputy Mayor of Dire Dawa City Administration.

During the discussion, he pointed out the over 100 year diplomatic tie between Ethiopia and France.

Ambassador Maréchaux cited the paramount significance of the Etho-Djibouti Railway built in the 19th century to the then economic development of the country.

The ambassador, who has been in Ethiopia for three months, stated that he will work to deepen relations between the two countries.

He also pledged to further enhance the developmental and cultural cooperation between France and the city of Dire Dawa.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome he was accorded by the city administration, Ambassador Maréchaux said he will also work to strengthen his effort in finalizing the culture and tourism, water and sanitation, city transport, heritage conservation works, among others, in Dire Dawa.

Dire Dawa City Administration Deputy Mayor, Ahmed Mohammed said on his part the city has legacies such as the French Hospital and Alliance Ethio-Francaise School, following the construction of Ethio-Djibouti Railway.

The consolidation of the relationship would enable the city to achieve the joint 10-year strategic plan, promote conference tourism as well as make Dire Dawa a tourist destination.

And to also enhance ties with the sister-city relation with the French city villeurbanne, he added.

Moreover, the support of France in the effort to change the old Ethio-Djibouti Railway to museum is crucial, according to the deputy mayor.

He further assured the ambassador that the city administration will provide the necessary incentives for French investors if they are interested to invest in Dire Dawa Industrial Park.