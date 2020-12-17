Senior Tigray Prosperity Party Leader Hold Discussion with Elders in Adigrat Town

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA)Tigray Prosperity Party Senior Leader Abraham Belay discussed about the current situation in the region with elders in Adigrat town.

Tigray Prosperity Party Senior Leader, Abraham Belay held talks on the current situation in the region with elders in Adigrat town.

During the meeting yesterday, the elders called for immediate restoration of electricity, telecom and water supply services.

Abraham said efforts have been exerted to restore the infrastructures damaged by the junta, according to the sole reporter of Ethiopian News Agency who covered the meeting.

As a result, Mekelle-Wukro and Adigrat electric power transmission lines would be maintained within two days, he added.

The elders on their part expressed their sorrow over the destruction of public infrastructure by the TPLF group.

They noted that the inhabitants have been suffering because of the damage on specially electricity, water supply, and medical facilities.

The elders, who pointed out the prevalence of peace and stability in Adigrat town, commended the efforts of the government to restore the infrastructures so that they can start providing services.

According to Abraham, the junta had destroyed public facilities because it is an enemy of the people that does not care for the people.

He said work is also underway to rebuild other infrastructures destroyed by the junta.

The leader called on the community to stand along the government and strengthen their support.