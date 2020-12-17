DPM & FM Demeke Confers with UNFPA Representative

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen has received the newly appointed United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative to Ethiopia,. Dennia Gayle at his office today.

On the occasion, Demeke appreciated the UNFPA for providing support to female Ethiopian refugees in Sudan, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He addressed the representative’s concerns over the situation in Tigray and the government’s assurance to protect civilians through the law enforcement process.

The government has rapidly concluded the operation and continued the rehabilitation and restoration of infrastructure that had been destroyed by the fugitives, Demeke noted.

The minister also briefed the representative about the inclusive humanitarian aid that the federal government is providing to people in Tigray.

Dennia Gayle, on her part said the UNFPA is planning to extend support to women and children in the Tigray region.

UNFPA is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency that supports women for safe childbirth, among other things.