TPLF Junta Tried Dearly to Dismantle Ethiopia by Disseminating Fake Information: INSA

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA) Information Network Security Agency (INSA) said that the TPLF Junta had dearly tried to dismantle Ethiopia by disseminating fake information using cyber technology and its paid operators.

INSA Director-General, Shumete Gizaw told ENA ‘’The junta had orchestrated various evil deeds over the past two years with a view to get power it had lost or dismantle Ethiopia, if it failed to do so.”

According to the Director-General, the group had also made the utmost efforts to misinform the public in order to fallaciously build positive image about itself to convince people that the situation in Ethiopia was better during its leadership.

In order to realize its plans, the junta had committed various crimes using it secret agents causing damages in the country, he added.

The clique had worked a lot to create instabilities and conflict between the various ethnic groups of the country by disseminating false information via social networks using its paid accomplices, he said.

“This members of Digital Woyene, are employees of the Junta; they operate with false identities using different ethnic groups. For example they create social media accounts with Oromo ethnic identity or Amhara and they post fake contents to upset the various ethnic groups aimed at creating hostilities and conflict among each other. The digital woyane was deployed in ordered to create content that provoke people to kill one another. So, they were financing both their media and social networks,” Shumete stated.

This tyrant group had made every effort to dismantle the country by allocating huge foreign currency that it looted from the nation, the Director-General added.

According to Shumete, the TPLF clique had tried a lot to mislead the international community about the existing reality of Ethiopia through disseminating fake information by hiring journalists and influential political analysts.

In addition to the dissemination of fake information by foreigners using their previously established business networks, the TPLF junta cliques were also conducting Webinar discussions with others who seek the dismantlement of Ethiopia, he said.

“To attain their evil intentions, TPLF cliques had used the various connections, networks and communications they previously established with foreign individuals and institutions while they were in power representing Ethiopia.”