Portugal Keen to Enhance Cooperation with Ethiopia in Tourism, Culture

December 16/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia and Portugal can expand their bilateral cooperation in the area of tourism and culture, Portuguese Ambassador to Ethiopia underscored.



Ambassador Helena Malcata made the remark today during her discussion with Ethiopian Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hirut Kassaw.

“There are a number of areas of cooperation in which Portugal can jointly work with Ethiopia,” the ambassador said during the occasion.

Tourism development, promotion of artifacts, sports, museum management and administration of cultural and historical tourism attractions, are key areas of cooperation in which Portugal and Ethiopia can work together, the ambassador elaborated.

Minister Culture and Tourism, Hirut Kassaw on her part noted the long standing and historical relationship of the nations.

She also stressed the need to further strengthen the existing relations of the two countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed in the near future that aims at strengthening the cooperation of the two countries in the area of Tourism and culture, according to information obtained from the ministry.