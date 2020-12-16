House of Federation Speaker, Qatar’s Ambassador Confer on Bilateral Ties

December 16/2020 (ENA) House of Federation Speaker Adem Farah conferred with Qatar’s Ambassador Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dosari on enhancing bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Qatar, according to the House of Federation.



Stressing the need for strengthening the longstanding economic, social and political relations of the two countries, the speaker briefed Ambassador Al Dosari about the law enforcement operation in Tigray Region.

The TPLF group was the only regional government in Ethiopia that refused to accept the House of Federation’s decision that postponed the 6th National and Regional Election due to COVID-19, he told the ambassador, adding that the group then held unconstitutional election by establishing its own electoral commission.

Adem further recounted TPLF’s treasonous attack on the Northern Division of the National Defense Force, forcing the federal government to counterattack.

The federal government has now completed the operation victoriously, and it is hunting down the criminals, rebuilding destroyed infrastructures and rehabilitating the displaced peoples, he elaborated.

Commending the Amir of Qatar and Government of Qatar for the pledge to build a Kidney Treatment Specialized Hospital in Ethiopia and for all other supports so far, Adem stressed that Ethiopia has a desire to elevate its benefits from Qatar Development Fund.

The speaker appreciated the Government of Qatar for its cooperation with Ethiopia with regard to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam by taking into account Ethiopia’s natural and legal rights to development without significant harm to others.

Ambassador Al Dosari on his part appreciated the ongoing reform in Ethiopia.

The Government of Qatar is with the Government of Ethiopia in development and cooperation in the effort to realize the ongoing reform of the country, he stated.

According to him, Qatari businesspersons are interested to participate in various investment sectors of the country, the ambassador added.

Ambassador Al Dosari pointed out that he is committed to work to further heighten the bilateral relations of the two countries.