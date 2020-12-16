Ethiosat Would Halve Annual Expense of Broadcasters, Says Broadcasting Authority

December 16/2020 (ENA) Ethiosat, the first Ethiopian satellite launched a year ago, would reduce by half the 10 million US dollars annual broadcaster in the country expend , the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority said.



The authority held press conference with stakeholders on the activities it carried out to enable broadcasters use Ethiosat for their transmission .

Speaking on the occasion, Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority Director-General Getachew Denqu explained that the authority concluded agreement with S.E.S rental company after 7 months of negotiations.

The agreement would allow television stations located in Ethiopia to use Ethiosat, the director pointed out.

According to him, the agreement would enable the nation’s television channels to become competitive and reduce their expenses.

The selected rental satellite is accessible in all parts of Ethiopia with better quality, Getachew added.

Transmission with Ethiosat would also contribute to the establishment of stations that better provide security, peace and national values. he noted.

Thus far 60 local and foreign stations have been registered to use the satellite, the director-general said, adding that some 20,000 youth would be deployed to adjust dishes and enter addresses.

Ethiopian Broadcasters Association representative, Endashaw Woldemichael said Ethiosat provides good opportunity for those increasing television stations in the country.

S.E.S Ethiopia Branch Manager, Menen Agegnehu said Ethiosat would enable to provide quality pictures even in areas covered with buildings and trees.