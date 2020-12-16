Ethiopia, Qatar Agree to Cooperate in Health Sector

December 16/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia and Qatar have signed an agreement that would enable them to collaborate in the health sector.



Health Minister Dr. Liya Tadesse and Qatar’s Public Health Minister Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim virtually inked the agreement today.

The agreement that lasts three years will enable the countries to work together in human resource development, exchange of experiences, and other supports to sector.

Health professionals of the two countries could also travel to and fore in the countries for training and exchange of knowledge, it was learned.

In this regard, the agreement will in particular allow Ethiopian health professionals to specialize and work in Qatar.

Dr. Liya Tadese said on the occasion the agreement will further strengthen the strong cooperation between Ethiopia and Qatar.

She also thanked the Government of Qatar for its multiple supports to improve Ethiopian health sector.

Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim said Qatar will strengthen its multifaceted health cooperation with Ethiopia.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia and Qatar had signed 18 million USD agreement to build a specialized kidney center.