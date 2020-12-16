Medical Supplies Delivered to Tigray Region Creating Relief for Patients, Medical Experts

December 16/2020 (ENA) The medical supplies being delivered to Tigray Regional State have been creating relief for patients, medical experts said.



The medical supplies dispatched to the region by the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency have been creating relief for patients and easing the stresses of medical professionals working in the region.

The medical supplies are being distributed to various health institutions in Mekelle, it was indicated.

Health professionals who talked to ENA in Mekelle said patients were in trouble due to disruption of medical supplies in the city.

Head of Pharmacy at Mekelle University’s Hayder Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, Halima Ahmed confirmed the delivery of various medicines which believed to ease shortages of supplies in the area.

A Pharmacist at the Hospital, Abebe Gebremichael said for his part that patients were forced to purchase medicines outside of the hospital with expensive prices.

But, the patients have now been able to receive the appropriate medicines free of charges in the hospital, he added.

The medical supplies dispatched by the government have also enabled professionals to render the appropriate medical care to the people, they indicated.

Praising the effort being made by the federal government to supply medicines and other medical items to the people, the experts further stressed the need for enhancing similar supports by all stakeholders.

The federal government has so far distributed over 16 million birr worth of medicine for various health institutions in Mekelle, it was indicated.