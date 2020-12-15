Ethiopian Resumes Flights to Mekelle Tigray Region

Addis Ababa December 15/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has resumed flight to Mekelle City after disruption for weeks due to the law enforcement operation conducted on the TPLF junta in Tigray Region.

Ethiopian resumed flight on Tuesday to the capital city of Tigray Regional State following the successful accomplishment of the operation.

Ethiopian airplane arrived in Mekelle Alula AbaNega International airport today carrying passengers from Addis Ababa.

All staff of the airline has now been on duty it said; adding that flight will continue twice a day to the city.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority disclosed on Monday the reinstatement of the air route in Tigray regional state.