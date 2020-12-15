Efficiency of Defense Force Big Tool in Building Army, Says Lt.Gen Getachew Gudina

Addis Ababa December 15/2020 (ENA) The speed and efficiency in which the Ethiopian National Defense Force fulfilled its mission is a big tool for building the army, Defense Force Engineering Main Department Head Lieutenant General Getachew Gudina said.

He recalled that the army has been supporting the people of Tigray to benefit from development and improve their lives.

The Head also said the army sacrificed their lives to maintain peace and security in the region.

The attack perpetrated by the TPLF junta on the army was unexpected and unimaginable, Lieutenant General Getachew stated.

“The shock was a little bit different for me. I came here (Tigray Region) when young, and later became a commander (of the Northern Command) . I came out of my mother’s house to defend the country. And when you become a leader, you act as a father, a leader, a mentor, a builder. So I felt like they (junta) have killed the baby under me. I do not see the army different from my children. It was because of this that the attack left a deep wound in my conscience.”

However, members of the defense force have repulsed the attack and register victory within a short period. Time has shown their bravery, he said.

“The army defended itself at night and came up with a brilliant and well-executed military plan and technique that demonstrated its ability to perform each operation and task efficiently, not at the level of what they think,” the head elaborated.

The law enforcement operation has now shifted to hunting down the criminal and rehabilitation chapter, Lt. Gen. Getachew said, adding that the army is currently working with the interim administration to ensure lasting peace and basic services in the region.

“I don’t think there is any force now that can undermine the sovereignty and dignity of Ethiopia and our people, if we use the resources we have as tools to build the army. In general, the military must maintain popularity as it is a source of courage.”

The Head further called on the public to stand alongside the security forces to ensure peace and stability in Ethiopia by quickly identifying and exposing growing threats to peace and security.

Lieutenant General Getachew Gudina led the army during the law enforcement operation from Zalambessa to Shire.