Tigray Interim Administration Holds Discussion with Regional City Public Servants

Addis Ababa,December 15/2020( ENA) Tigray Region Interim Administration held discussion with Mekelle city public servants about ways of continuing their regular services.

Public Servants in the city have reported at their work places yesterday in accordance with the call made by the Interim Administration CEO.

The civil servants noted that they stayed at home for over a month during the law enforcement operation.

They pointed out that they can carry on with their jobs properly as the city has now returned to normalcy.

The civil servants further stressed that they are not politicians but public servants who serve the people in their capacities.

Subsequent to the discussion, Tigray Region Interim Administration CEO Mulu Nega briefed journalists that the civil servants have agreed to continue providing services for the public.

Following the call, the public servants responded positively and resumed work, he added.