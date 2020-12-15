Ministry of Foreign Affairs Briefs Officials on Rehabilitation of Tigray

Addis Ababa December 15/2020 (ENA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been exerting efforts to shed light on the law enforcement operation and the subsequent rehabilitation campaign in Tigray Regional State, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

Briefing the media today, the spokesperson said the Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonen, held discussions this morning with the Executive Secretary of ECA, UN representative to AU, UN Country Coordinator, and UN Secretary-General Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa.

The discussions focused on the current situation in Tigray, including the repatriation of compatriots and the humanitarian aspect, it was learned.

According to the spokesperson, Demeke briefed the officials about the situation in Tigray and the repatriation of refugees who fled during the operation.

He briefed them that UN Agencies are cooperating with the repatriation.

As a result of the destruction on infrastructures, the humanitarian response to the community has been affected. Yet, the government has, for instance, made food and medicine available by building makeshift bridges.

The spokesperson stated that the UN officials were also briefed about the restoration of infrastructures damaged by the TPLF clique.

The delivery of humanitarian assistance lies within the coordination framework of the federal government authority, he underlined.

Presently, mobile voice services have been restored in Mekelle and Maichew, in addition to Dansha, Humera, Maikadra, Turkan, Maitsebri, Korem and Alamata.

Electricity has become available in Mekelle and surrounding towns as well as Metema, Humera and Welkait, it was stated.

Regarding the peace and stability in Tigray, the spokesperson said the recent visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Mekelle after the end of the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State shows that the region is returning to normalcy.

Meanwhile, the Deputy PM and FM had telephone conversations with the Foreign Minister of South Korea, Kang Kyung-wha, and Foreign Minister of Ireland, Simon Coveney, on the safety of foreign citizens in the region, humanitarian assistance, and the latest situation in Tigray earlier in the week.

The spokesperson added that the Deputy PM and FM also briefed the ambassadors of Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and South Africa on the current situation in the Tigray Region.

He appreciated the ambassadors and leaders of the countries that they represent for fully supporting the law enforcement operation in Tigray.