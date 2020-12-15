Nation to Issue Visa on Arrival for Tourists from over 80 Countries

Addis Ababa December 15/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia would issue visa on arrival for tourists from all African and over 30 other countries, Tourism Ethiopia disclosed.

The move was made to reopen tourism by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines in line with recommendations of Ministry of Health, it was learned.

Tourism Ethiopia Convention Bureau Director, Alemayehu Gebretensae told ENA that tourists can aquire visa on arrival at Bole International Airport.

They can also apply for visa online at e-Visa.

“Visa will be issued on arrival at Bole International Airport for citizens from all African countries and over 30 countries of other continents,” the director said, adding that tourists can also fill e-Visa form online from anywhere.

Besides, the tourism sector has prepared a stimulus package. Accordingly, tourist police would be deployed to provide safety for tourists and hotels as well as other related services will be ranked.

With many tourist sites and destinations, Ethiopia has close to a dozen tangible and intangible heritages inscribed at UNESCO World Heritage site.

The country has also dozens of national parks, magnificent historical, cultural and religious tourist attractions.

The director hopes the sector will boom with the waning of the pandemic.

Close to one million tourists used to visit Ethiopia annually before the occurrence of COVID-19.