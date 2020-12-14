Transition Period Would Lay Cornerstone for Democracy: Tigray Interim Administration CEO

Addis Ababa December 14/2013 (ENA) Interim Administration CEO Mulu Nega said today that the ongoing transition in Tigray Regional State would lay cornerstone for democracy and good governance.

The CEO revealed that inhabitants of the region have been electing transitional administrators in their respective localities.

The people of the region who have been systematically oppressed by the TPLF clique are now free and the current transitional process would lay down ground for building a democratic system and good governance, he added.

The CEO noted that the interim administration has been working to create enabling environment that allows people to be governed by the leaders they elect.

The leadership of competing political parties have also been playing their part in the process, Mulu stated.

According to him, the interim administration has allowed members of competing political parties to take leadership positions in the regional cabinets and other high level positions in the regional administration.

The interim administration of the region is also restoring destroyed infrastructures so that they can resume public services, it was pointed out.

According to the CEO, the administration has been exerting efforts to restart the regional mass media damaged by the TPLF junta that used them to propagate fabricated information.