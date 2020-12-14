Air Space in Tigray Reinstated for Air Transport Services: Civil Aviation Authority

Addis Ababa December 14/2013 (ENA) The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority announced the reinstatement of the air route in Tigray regional government as of today starting from 2 P.M, the authority wrote in its Facebook page.

It added that the reinstatement is due to the successful accomplishment of the law enforcement mission by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

Therefore, domestic and international flights that cross the airspace of the northern part of Ethiopia are now open for services, it stated.