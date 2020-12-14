Ethiopians in Belgium, Luxembourg Donated and pledged over over 800,000 Birr to Support War affected Citizens

Addis Ababa , December 14/2020( ENA) Ethiopians living in Belgium and Luxembourg donated and pledged over 800,000 Birr to support affected people during the recently carried out law enforcement operation in Ethiopia.



In a webinar discussion facilitated by the Ethiopian embassy in Brussels, Ethiopian Ambassador to the kingdom of Belgium and the EU institutions, Hirut Zemene briefed the participants on the current situations in the country.

She underlined that Ethiopians living abroad and those of Ethiopian descent need to support the government’s efforts in rehabilitating displaced people and those affected during the law enforcement operation.

On the occasion the Diaspora community offered more than 82,483 Birr and pledged more than 507, 000 Birr to support the war inflicted citizens in Ethiopia.

So far, the Diaspora community offered nearly 330, 000 Birr in support of the rehabilitation works in the war affected areas of the country, raising the total fund to more than 800, 000 Birr, it was indicated.

Participants and representatives of Ethiopian community organizations in Belgium and Luxembourg, on their part, said that it is not only an Ethiopian duty but also an honor to be able to support those affected by the law enforcement operation in Ethiopia.

They expressed hope that the fundraising campaign would further be strengthened.

Finally, Ambassador Hirut commended the efforts of Ethiopians and people of Ethiopian descent in Belgium and Luxembourg for mobilizing financial and medical support giving priority to the wellbeing of their fellow Ethiopians at home, and understanding the urgency of the matter.