Deputy Mayor Lays Foundations for CDC Africa Headquarters

Addis Ababa , December 14/2020( ENA) Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor Adanech Abiebie laid the foundations for the headquarters of Center for Diseases Control (CDC) Africa Headquarters today.



The cost for the construction of CDC Africa Headquarters will be fully covered by the Government of China, it was learned.

AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Elfadil Mohammed said on the occasion that the building will serve as a research center and hub for prevention of COVID-19, Ebola and other epidemic diseases.

The commissioner thanked the Government of China for covering full cost of the construction and the Government of Ethiopia for providing 90,000 square meters of land.

The construction of the headquarters is expected to be completed within 25 months, according to Addis Ababa City Administration Press Secretariat Office.