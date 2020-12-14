Defense Force Uncompromising on Sovereignty of Nation, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa , December 14/2020( ENA) The National Defense Force is a victorious army that never compromises the sovereignty of the country like their forebears, Prime Minister Abiy said.

The premier stated that members of the National Defense Force are brave sons and daughters who wrote once more their valor in indelible color in the history of the nation.

Abiy called on the army to repeat its victory over the TPLF junta by bringing the clique to justice.

In his discussion with senior military officer who led the operation, the prime minister stressed the uncompromising stand of the army on the sovereignty of the nation.

He noted that the army deserves respect for efficiently and honorably completing the law enforcement operation.

According to him, the army is a force that protects the unity of the country and stands for its sovereignty.

He noted that the law enforcement operation was successful in a short period of time as it was supported by technology.

Abiy also commended the army for its effort in rebuilding damaged infrastructures in the region, in addition to its mission.

“I am proud of you! I’m proud to see you rebuild the infrastructures damaged by the tyrants. This is a great job,” he said.

The premier underscored that the army needs to repeat the victory it registered by bringing criminals to justice.

He said, “You should repeat your heroic deeds in one more thing; you have to bring the perpetrators to face the law. The people of Tigray have also a huge responsibility in bringing the criminals to justice. ”