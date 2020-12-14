ECA Calls for Decade of Action Short Stories Fictions

Addis Ababa , December 14/2020( ENA) The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is issuing a call for ‘The Decade of Action Short Stories’, an initiative targeted at young African creatives in an effort to broaden the conversation, awareness and re-imagination of the Sustainable Development Goals through fiction.



Young Africans, between 15 and 35 years of age at the time of submission, and born in Africa or with either of the two parents as African, are invited to submit their stories in English.

According to a statement from ECA today, “stories are expected to be grounded on African perspectives, present or possible realities and futures as seen through the challenges of our times.”

The scope of the stories look at more climate change, environment, migration, health, technologies and innovation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement explained.

Moreover, the stories should capture the imagination around major challenges confronting the African continent such as eradication of poverty and reduction of inequalities; climate action for a healthy planet and achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, it added.

Shortlisted entries will be included in a special, ‘Decade of Action Anthology of Short Stories’ to be launched at the annual African Forum for Sustainable Development to be held in March 2021.