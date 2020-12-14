Non-profit Org. Stresses Need for Combating Misinformation about Operation in Tigray

Addis Ababa , December 14/2020( ENA) The non-profit organization Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support has called for combating and stopping misinformation about the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.



According to the non-profit organization, the law enforcement operation in the region is not a campaign against the people of Tigray rather to bring to justice the terrorist group called TPLF which tyrannically ruled Ethiopia for almost three decades.

On November 3rd , 2020 the TPLF special forces started the conflict attacking the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force based in Tigray and massacred thousands of non-Tigrean members of the command, including women asleep, Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support added.

When the National Defense Force launched counterattack, the TPLF junta forces and an affiliated terrorist group called Samri massacred over 1,000 non-Tigrean civilians in the town of Maikadra, and destroyed infrastructures, including the Axum Airport runway, it pointed out.

The organization stressed that the operation against the TPLF clique is, therefore, to bring to justice the treasonous criminals and liberate all Ethiopians from the vicious circle of terror, ethnic violence, and deliverance of the people from years of bondage.

Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support noted that the group has committed unspeakable crimes against the people of Ethiopia, jailed thousands of political prisoners and subjected them to torture, including rape and sterilization of men.

It further stated that the clique robbed the country billions of dollars to benefit its leaders and their families.

Though the removal of TPLF from power by waves of mass protest opened widespread reforms in the country, the TPLF clique was unwilling to relinquish its hegemonic power and fought hard to disrupt the political reform underway in Ethiopia, according to the organization.

It further revealed that the TPLF clique has been instigating and financing ethnic conflicts in the rest of Ethiopia, which resulted in the death and displacement of innocent civilians.

Moreover, the clique held fake and unconstitutional election in Tigray in defiance of the Federal Government’s decision to postpone the national election due to COVID -19 pandemic.

Noting that the people of Tigray region are law-abiding and God fearing people who are proud to be Ethiopian, the organization stressed the importance of combating and stopping misinformation and disinformation about events in Ethiopia.

Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support (ECNAS) is a Canada wide non-profit organization that coordinates communication and support to Ethiopians.