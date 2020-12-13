PM Abiy Discusses with ENDF Senior Official in Mekelle

Addis Ababa December 13/2013 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday held talks with Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) top officials in the city of Mekelle, who led the law enforcement operation.



Abiy reaffirmed to strengthen the ongoing humanitarian assistance for the people Tigray.

Several top military officers, including General Ababaw Tadesse and Lieutenant General Bacha Debele, have attended the discussion with the Prime Minister held in the city of Mekelle.

The victory gained over the TPLF junta belonged to the entire people of Ethiopia, Abiy said. He added, however, the achievement is not a pride in the victory rather of a lesson and ensuring the permanence of Ethiopia.

Abiy affirmed that the government will work with due emphasis to rehabilitate Tigray Regional State.

“The ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people in the region will continue and the government will support those who suffered inflicts during the law enforcement operation,” the Prime Minister reiterated.

During his stay in the city of Mekelle, Abiy also held discussions with the leadership of Tigray Regional State Interim Administration focusing on restoration works in the region.