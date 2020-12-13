PM Abiy Holds Discussions with his Sudanese Counterpart

Addis Ababa, December 13/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok on Sunday held discussions on bilateral and issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Hamdok arrived in Addis Ababa this morning to discuss on bilateral and regional issues with Premier Abiy that serve the future peace, stability and prosperity of the two neighbor countries.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, Hamdok was accorded cordial welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The two leaders have productive discussions on ways of further strengthening economic and bilateral ties on the top of current and regional issues.