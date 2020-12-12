TPLF Junta Forces Drive Truck over Civilians, Army Members: Eye Witness

Addis Ababa, December 12/2020(ENA) The TPLF junta had shown its brutality by driving a truck over members of the army, women and children, an eye witness said.



The TPLF junta group had claimed the lives of many members of the army, women and children by driving a truck over them, it was learned.

It is to be recalled that the armed forces of the junta attacked the Northern Command at night and looted different kinds of weapon on November 3, 2020

Northern Division Maintenance Department member, Sergeant Dereje Anbessa said ” special forces and militia of the junta encircled us and drove a SINO truck without headlights zigzagged on the asphalt road and killed many.”

The TPLF group brutally run over people with truck killed many, he stressed.

Sergeant Wondimagegn Woldegerbiel recounted on his part about the traitor Head of the Regiment, Colonel Hailay Gebru, who disguised himself as a priest, and ” betrayed the defense force by posing as mediator and getting us killed.”

Sergeant Dereje stated that he saw with his own eyes “the junta army driving a truck on women and children.”

The junta has been moving with people it kidnaped from different places.

It, however, brutally killed the people it kidnaped on the way to Abi Adi, a town 90 kms from Mekele, by driving truck over them when chased out of the regional capital.