Interim Administration of Tigray Striving to Stop Looting, Crime in Cities

Addis Ababa, December 12/2020(ENA)The Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State disclosed that efforts are underway to prevent looting in cities by criminals who escaped from prisons before the security forces took control of the region.



Chief Executive Officer of the Interim Administration, Mulu Nega told journalists in Mekelle that more than 10,000 convicts broke out of prisons following the dismantling of the government administrative structure in the region.

The criminals have been looting both public and private properties during the night before the security forces arrived in the cities, he added.

Currently the interim administration is working to prevent looting and other offenses committed by the criminals across the region, the CEO stated.

Security engagements have been enhanced in order to ensure the safety of the people and government institutions, he added.

Mulu said, ” the criminals are in thousands. They are estimated at about 10,000. These are dangerous criminals who do not have food. So it is obvious that they would engage in criminal acts. Gangsters who strangulate and strip individuals also existed in towns. These two types of criminals are active and there is no other force that came from outside.”

He revealed that security forces are now with the administration twice in a day to evaluate the situation and avoid loopholes. ” In this regard we have agreed to provide security protection services for all public institutions.”

According to him, the administration has called on the regular police officers and members of community police to return to their offices and thwart the criminal acts to bring the criminals to justice.

The Chief Executive Officer stressed that as the police are servants of the people they have to commence their regular duties, provided that they were not involved in any criminal activities with the TPLF junta.

Mulu further urged the public to engage in efforts aimed at ensuring peace and collaborate with the government by handing over criminals in its surroundings so as to bring peace and stability in the region.

Before the arrival of security forces in Mekelle, several public and private properties were looted, it was learned.

The criminals have been given ultimatum to return properties they looted until the 17th of December, 2020. Those who fail would be accountable.