Ethiopian Diaspora in Dubai, North Emirates Pledge over Half Million Birr Support

Addis Ababa, December 12/2020(ENA) Ethiopians residing in Dubai and North Emirates have pledged over half a million Birr humanitarian assistance to the needy.



A delegation led by Diaspora Agency Director-General, Selamawit Dawit held discussion with diaspora association leaders, scholars and prominent personalities.

The director-general thanked the diaspora for their response to assistance.

On the occasion, a study on the main activities being carried out by the agency and the significance of organization of the diaspora as well current national issues was presented.

The need for unity of all Ethiopians and focuses on national unity rather than the division was underlined in the discussion.

Noting the importance of legality during migration and the respect for laws of the respective hosting countries, the participants have called for the implementation of procedures designed by the government.

The Diaspora community expressed their interest to provide continuous assistance for homeland in using experience and knowledge obtained from abroad.

Selamawit praised on her part the support of the diaspora communities in Dubai and North Emirates for safeguarding the national interest of Ethiopia.

The present support is the second to the previous assistance extended by the communities in Dubai and North Emirates, it was learned.