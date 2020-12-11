Sudan’s Blue Nile State Pledges to Ensure Peace across Ethiopian Border

Addis Ababa December 11/2020 (ENA) Sudan’s Blue Nile State Administrator said there would not be any activity that disrupts the peace and stability of Ethiopia across the border.

Sudan’s Blue Nile State Administrator, Abdurahman Nuredai made the remark today at a joint peace and security forum of Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State and the Blue Nile State of Sudan that kicked off in Assosa town.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdurahman Nuredai said the Ethiopian government is playing a key role in maintaining peace and stability in the East African region.

He also appreciated the efforts made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the existing peace and stability in Sudan.

There is a real change in Ethiopia, he said, adding that Ethiopia’s stability is crucial for peace in Sudan.

The people and government of the Blue Nile State will work hard to ensure that there is no disturbance in the border area between Ethiopia and Sudan, the administrator stressed.

According to Abdurahman, the people of the two regions share similar social, economic, political and other issues; and underscored the need to work harder to maintain peace in the area and bring people closer to one another.

Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State Chief Administrator, Ashadli Hassan said on his part Ethiopia is undertaking various mega projects to ensure the prosperity of its people, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which is also expected to benefit the people of Sudan.