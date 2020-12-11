More Than 16 Mn Birr Worth Medical Supply Dispatched to Tigray Region

Addis Ababa December 11/2020 (ENA) Over 16 million Birr worth medicines and medical equipment are being transported to Tigray Region.



The medicines and medical equipment that have been transported to Mekele,Adigrat and Shire towns since yesterday will be distributed to the hospitals and health stations starting tomorrow, it was learned.

The medicines being transported to the areas include emergency kidney and diabetes drugs as well as medicines for maternal and child health.

The distribution of the supplies would be carried out by the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Agency.

It is to be recalled that medicines were distributed to the western and southern Tigray zones through branches of the agency located in Amhara and Afar regions.

Emergency food aid and other materials are being provided in various parts of the region.

Reconstruction of damaged infrastructures have been underway and electric power and telephone services are resuming.