Politician, Writer Claims TPLF Expended 5 Million USD to Kidnap Him from Yemen

Addis Ababa December 11/2020 (ENA) The politician and writer Andargachew Tsige told ENA that the TPLF junta had expended five million USD to kidnap him from Yemen in 2014.

While ruling the country, the TPLF group kidnapped Andargachew Tsigie from San’a airport, capital city of Yemen, and brought him to Ethiopia.

He alleged that he has evidence 2.5 million of the stated amount was given to Yemeni officials and the remaining sum was deposited in USA in the account of Getachew Assefa, the former Head of National Intelligence Security Service.

According to him, the group violated his rights and abused him in prison for almost four years.

The politician pointed out that he always believed that he was a prisoner of the TPLF clique not the Ethiopian government.

He said the group was authoritarian and had committed crime against humanity during its rule.

The TPLF clique also looted the country’s resource and oppressed the people directly or indirectly by controlling the institutions, Andargachew said.

The clique is group of oppressors that had been violating the rights of the people and forced them to migrate so as to avoid torture and killing, he stated.

According to him, the attack on the Northern Command of Ethiopian National Defense was the last straw that caused its demise.