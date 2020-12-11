Council of Ministers Approves 10-Year National Perspective Plan

Addis Ababa, December 11/2020(ENA) Council of Ministers has endorsed today a 10 Year National perspective plan and the draft Media Proclamation.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his Facebook page that “The cabinet endorsed Ethiopia’s 10 year perspective plan which will enable the country’s high growth trajectory and position Ethiopia as an African beacon of prosperity.”

The plan consists of 10 pillars with unique focus areas on peace building and institutional transformation.

The Council of Ministers has also approved the draft Media Proclamation which governs print and broadcast media, also introducing a legal framework for online media.

Outlining roles and responsibilities in the sector, the proclamation will bolster freedom of expression and press freedoms, it was indicated.