Prime Minister Abiy Concludes Visit to Kenya

Addis Ababa December 10/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has returned home after concluding a two-day working visit to Kenya.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the visit focused on joint infrastructure projects for regional economic integration.

”Following a two-day working visit to Kenya which focused on joint infrastructure projects for regional economic integration, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation have returned to Ethiopia,” it stated.

During his visit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurated the 500kms Hawassa-Hagere Mariam-Moyale road project and One-stop Border Post in Marsabit County.

The two leaders also agreed to deepen trade and economic ties between Ethiopia and Kenya.