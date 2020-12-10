State of Emergency Inquiry Board Unveils Field Report

Addis Ababa December 10/2020 (ENA) The State of Emergency Inquiry Board, which was established to look into the emergency declared on Tigray Regional State, has unveiled its field report today.

The board visited various places where the TPLF junta committed inhumane crimes against innocent civilians and the Northern Command of Ethiopian National Defense Force.

Briefing the media, State of Emergency Inquiry Board Chairperson Lemma Tesemma said the crime committed against humanity would make it accountable to the International Criminal Court.

The board has confirmed that the rocket attacks on Bahirdar and Gonder cities targeted innocent civilians, he noted.

According to the chairperson, the genocide committed in Mai-Kadra and the kidnaping of members of the Northern Command are a shocking massacre and treasonous act, respectively.

He stressed the need for material and psychological support to the households who lost their family members in the massacre committed by the TPLF junta.

Lemma stated that medical treatment has been provided to those hospitalized.

The chairperson underlined that the hunting down of perpetrators of criminals should further be strengthened.

He also noted that efforts need to be enhanced to establish contact among members of the army and their families.

Provision of humanitarian support and rehabilitation of the displaced people have to be consolidated, according to the board.