Foreign, Defense Policy Advisor to Canada’s PM Briefed on Current Situation in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 10/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Canada, Nasise Challi, briefed Foreign and Defense Policy Advisor to Prime Minister of Canada, David Morrison, about the current situation in Ethiopia.

In her briefing, the ambassador explained how the TPLF clique had been sabotaging the socioeconomic reforms that the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been undertaking after assuming power following a wave of popular protests that unseated the TPLF-dominated government.

Moreover, Nasise gave a context and detailed account of what has precipitated as a law enforcement operation by the federal government in the northern part of the country.

” The government is committed to the protection of civilians and has acted swiftly to provide humanitarian assistance by establishing a consortium of different institutions,” she said.

According to her, the important phase of the law enforcement operation has been completed successfully and the government is committed to working towards bringing the perpetrators to justice, ensuring rehabilitation and reconstruction in Tigray.

Foreign and Defense Policy Advisor David Morrison expressed his appreciation for the explanation, stressing that Canada is committed to support Ethiopia and wishes to see Prime Minister Abiy succeed in his ambitious reform agendas.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that Ambassador Nasise also expressed her gratitude for Canada’s friendship and kind gesture in contributing 3 million Canadian dollars for the humanitarian assistance and stressed Ethiopia’s desire to work closely in areas of common interests.