Agency Lauds Contribution of Diaspora in Creating Clarity on Law Enforcement Operation

Addis Ababa December 9/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency said members of the diaspora have made significant contribution in creating clarity about the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State to the international community and exposing false information.

﻿They have also provided about 80 million Birr worth humanitarian and material assistance, it was learned.

Following the surprise attack of TPLF junta on the National Defense Force and the successful conduct of the law enforcement operation, the mission has now shifted hunting down TPLF criminals and reconstruction phase.

Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Director-General, Selamawit Dawit told ENA that the diaspora was shocked, worried and asked for explanation about the attack.

According to her, the agency has been providing accurate information on the attack and the law enforcement operation that followed through missions, Ethiopian Diaspora Associations abroad, charities, and other organizations.

The director-general noted that the attack on the army was attack on Ethiopia’s sovereignty. The government had therefore no choice but to undertake a law enforcement operation to save the country.

The diaspora on their part have been playing pivotal role in making the international community aware about the law enforcement operation by exposing false information, Selamawit added.

“They went to the media and explained the situation. They contacted international organizations to express their position, and held demonstrations as well as webinars to brief government officials, governors, and senators about the issue. And their contribution has partly corrected the false information within a week. In this respect the contribution of the Ethiopian Diaspora is commendable,” she elaborated.

On the other hand, the diaspora has made significant assistance to the army and the needy.

In this regard, the diaspora has shown patriotism by providing about 80 million Birr in cash and in kind over the past three weeks, the director-general revealed.

She said, “Nearly 80 million birr has been raised in the past three weeks. The support has continued and it would be used for reconstruction of infrastructures destroyed in the region and rehabilitate victims. It’s very exciting that Ethiopians are putting aside their differences and saying that this is a national issue and a matter of sovereignty.”

The support has been mobilized from the diaspora residing in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America, it was learned.

Selamawit further pointed out that there are some members of the diaspora who send money through illegal channels to profit small amount of money by harming the country.

“If the diaspora love Ethiopia, they should use legal remittance options to benefit their country,” she underlined.

The director-general noted that, “Ethiopia is a blessed country. It is a country where with little effort one can gain a lot. What we need are cooperation, dialogue and unity. One of the ways we show that is by sending remittances using legal means. I think this is something that every Ethiopian residing abroad should do.”